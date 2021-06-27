Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,637 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $437,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $344.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

