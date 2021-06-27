Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,766 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $230,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWD opened at $159.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

