StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Shares of STEP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
