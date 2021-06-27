StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.66.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

