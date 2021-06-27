Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
Shares of STLD opened at $60.24 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
