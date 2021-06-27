Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $60.24 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.