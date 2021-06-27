Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.23

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 16958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

