Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stantec stock opened at C$55.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.16. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Insiders sold a total of 72,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,064 over the last three months.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

