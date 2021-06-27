Stably USD (USDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $658,799.23

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $658,799.23 and approximately $6,999.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,626,510 coins and its circulating supply is 658,879 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

