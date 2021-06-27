StableUSD (USDS) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.