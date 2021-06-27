SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.56. 2,062,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,729. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

