Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $144.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

