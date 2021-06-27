Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.