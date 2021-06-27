Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Lifted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 244.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.94. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.