SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $496.39. 711,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $312.32 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

