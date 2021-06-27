SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 5,953.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,891,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 400,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

KIE opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.