SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

