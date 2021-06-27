SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and $1.04 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00571858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036465 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

