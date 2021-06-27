South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,929 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 89,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 272,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 184,918 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 178,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 78,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

CNQ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

