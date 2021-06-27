South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,992 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Realogy were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,853 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.