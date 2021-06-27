South Dakota Investment Council Buys 40,925 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 207.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 24.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

