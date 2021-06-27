Sora (XOR) Price Reaches $176.67 on Major Exchanges

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Sora coin can now be purchased for about $176.67 or 0.00531396 BTC on popular exchanges. Sora has a total market capitalization of $61.39 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sora has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sora

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 347,518 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

