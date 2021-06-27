SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of SWI opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

