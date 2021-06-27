SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.95.

SEDG stock opened at $267.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

