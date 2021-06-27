Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $545,750.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00.

SNOW opened at $247.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

