Smoothy Tops 1-Day Volume of $374,324.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $374,324.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

