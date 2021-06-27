Smith Moore & CO. Takes $560,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.