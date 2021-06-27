Smith Moore & CO. Sells 40 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $323.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $230.19 and a 12-month high of $323.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.89.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

