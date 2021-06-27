Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $312.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.