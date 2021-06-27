Smith Moore & CO. Has $376,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.