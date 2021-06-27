Smith Moore & CO. Buys 400 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

NYSE SJM opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.