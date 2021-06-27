Smith Moore & CO. Acquires Shares of 4,337 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,077,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $28,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,001,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

