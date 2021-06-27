Small Love Potion Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $52.67 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00599296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038222 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.