Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 130.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,187 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Slack Technologies worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

