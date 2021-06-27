Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $178.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.07. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

