SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.39. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

