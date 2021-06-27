Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,273. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

