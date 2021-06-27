Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $106.84

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.84, but opened at $104.30. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 2,267 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.15.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after buying an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

