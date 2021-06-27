Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE SIA remained flat at $C$16.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.62. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.07.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,833,602. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

