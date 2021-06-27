Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

