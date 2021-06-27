Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.

In other news, insider Mark Fleming bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,000.00 ($177,142.86).

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

