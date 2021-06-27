Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce $127.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the highest is $129.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $509.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $521.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $923.40 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,932. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $724.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

