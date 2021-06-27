Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of STX opened at GBX 53.30 ($0.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.07 million and a PE ratio of -24.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.05.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

