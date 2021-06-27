SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,025 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 361.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $242.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

