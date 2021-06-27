SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 20,708 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Shares of MXIM opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.