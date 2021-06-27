SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

NYSE ESS opened at $307.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

