SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 12,553 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,321,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $393.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.72 and a 1-year high of $393.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.