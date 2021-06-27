SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 75,663 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 229.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,663 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 108,780 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 276,353 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 103,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

