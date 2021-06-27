SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

