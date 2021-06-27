ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $544.99 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 726.65, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

