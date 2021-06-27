Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.