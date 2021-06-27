Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,406 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 41,097,244 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 1,793,366 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,090,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 275,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

